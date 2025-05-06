Two immigrants jailed for thieving spree at Belfast cafes and restaurants

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​Two men were jailed today for involvement in a thieving spree at cafes and restaurants in Belfast.

Imad Abdelli, 23, and Hasani Chakron, 29, both received six-month sentences after they admitted targeting diners across the city centre.

The offences were committed over a five-day period between January 29 and February 2 this year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard an Apple laptop valued at £1,000 was taken from one woman in a Starbucks on Castle Lane.

On the same day a purse was stolen from another victim at Caffe Nero on Chichester Street.

Further thefts were carried out against diners at restaurants on Bedford Street and the Botanic area on January 30.

Three days later, a £500 iPhone was stolen from a woman at the Cloth Ear Restaurant.

“The same males (involved) were identified by police,” prosecutor Mark Conlon said.

Abdelli and Chakron were ultimately arrested after attending a hospital in the city for medical treatment.

The stolen laptop and mobile phone were located in a backpack along with gift cards belonging to one of the injured parties.

The two defendants, both of no fixed abode, admitted charges of theft and handling stolen goods.

Abdelli’s lawyer told the court he has legal immigration status and works in the Dublin area as a barber.

“He wishes to go back there once this ordeal is over,” she added. “He has been in custody since the start of February and has found it quite difficult.”

Solicitor Eoghan McKenna, representing Shakron, confirmed his client is a Tunisian national involved in separate asylum proceedings.

“I would ask for maximum credit for his guilty plea,” Mr McKenna submitted

