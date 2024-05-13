Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men and a woman are recovering after being subjected to a “terrifying ordeal” in Co Down.

Police said they are investigating a report that the trio were assaulted on Saturday night at a house in Newtownards.

“Police received a report at approximately 10.25pm on Saturday evening of an altercation in the Meadow Close area,” a spokesperson said.

“It was alleged a number of men, who were armed with weapons, entered the garden of a property and assaulted two men and a woman.

The Meadow Close area of Newtownards

“They all sustained head injuries as a result of the attack and required hospital treatment. Thankfully, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. However, this was a terrifying ordeal for those involved.