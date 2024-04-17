Two men appearing before Belfast Extradition Court later today for offences committed in Poland and in Spain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement the PSNI said that the man was initially arrested in Belfast in June 2020 – and after working in partnership with our Polish law enforcement colleagues, extradition proceedings are now complete with his successful return to Poland.

Separately, officers from the International Policing Unit arrested a 30 year-old man this morning (Wednesday 17th April), in Belfast, on an international warrant issued by Spanish authorities in relation to drugs offences.

He will appear before Belfast Extradition Court later today.