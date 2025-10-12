Two men armed with a knife rob shop in south Belfast, demanding the safe - police appeal for witnesses

After the armed robbery at a shop, police appealed for information about suspicion behaviour in the areas of the Lisburn Road, Mount Prospect Park and Ulsterville Avenue, above. Image Google Maps as of 2020

​An armed robbery at a shop in south Belfast this morning (Sunday) has led to a police appeal for witnesses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that shortly after 11am two males with their faces covered were reported to have entered the store and demanded the safe. It is believed that they were armed with a household knife while these demands were made, a PSNI statement said.

“The safe was not stolen or anyone injured, however, they may have stolen the female employee's handbag as they ran off from the scene,” police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI statement quoted a Detective Sergeant Kitchen (no first name given) as saying: "Our investigation is under way and our officers will remain in the wider area today as we pursue these suspects. As part of our enquiries, we need your help.

"Anyone who noticed two males acting suspiciously in the Lisburn Road, Mount Prospect Park and Ulsterville Avenues areas, we'd ask that you contact us on 101 523 12/10/25.

"Or if you have any dash-cam or doorbell camera footage covering these areas, please review. This could be information that's key to our ongoing enquiries. Our shops provide a valued service to our communities and their staff should not have to face this trauma."