Two men arrested after assaulting police amidst disturbance in Banbridge

Two men, arrested following a report of a disturbance in Banbridge on Saturday, May 31, have been charged to court.

A PSNI statement says that a 40-year-old man is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on police while a 43-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault on police.

They are expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Monday, June 2.