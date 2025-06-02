Two men arrested after assaulting police amidst disturbance in Banbridge

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:07 BST

Two men, arrested following a report of a disturbance in Banbridge on Saturday, May 31, have been charged to court.

A PSNI statement says that a 40-year-old man is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on police while a 43-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault on police.

They are expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Monday, June 2.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

