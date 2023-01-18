Two men arrested after Botanic Avenue assault released on bail
Two 19-year-old men, arrested by detectives investigating a report of an assault in the Botanic Avenue area of Belfast in the early hours of Sunday, 1st May 2022, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.
A PSNI statement adds that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information or who witnessed the assault is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 293 01/05/22.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.