Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested after £300,000 worth of class B drugs were found in a lorry stopped in the Ballymena area.

One man was arrested during the lorry stop, after which detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Unit based in Belfast carried out a series of searches leading to the arrest of the second man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers from the roads policing interceptors stopped a lorry in the Ballymena area on Thursday morning and, following a search of the vehicle, drugs with a potential street value of £300,000 were discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The driver, a man aged 26, was subsequently arrested by officers for possession of a class B drug, possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Two men have been arrested after £300,000 worth of class B drugs were found in a lorry stopped in the Ballymena area

"A number of follow-up searches were then carried out at properties in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Armoy areas, and a second man, aged 32, was arrested.

"The man was arrested for being concerned in the supply of a class B drug. Both men currently remain in police custody."

Detectives said the searches and arrests relate to an ongoing investigation into a network of people involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI spokesperson said: "These drugs would no doubt have been sold on to a number of other gangs.

"My officers remain committed to tackling the criminal activities of these gangs and to put drug suppliers before the court.