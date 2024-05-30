Two men arrested after drugs worth £300,000 found in lorry in Ballymena area
One man was arrested during the lorry stop, after which detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Unit based in Belfast carried out a series of searches leading to the arrest of the second man.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers from the roads policing interceptors stopped a lorry in the Ballymena area on Thursday morning and, following a search of the vehicle, drugs with a potential street value of £300,000 were discovered.
"The driver, a man aged 26, was subsequently arrested by officers for possession of a class B drug, possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
"A number of follow-up searches were then carried out at properties in the Ballymoney, Coleraine and Armoy areas, and a second man, aged 32, was arrested.
"The man was arrested for being concerned in the supply of a class B drug. Both men currently remain in police custody."
Detectives said the searches and arrests relate to an ongoing investigation into a network of people involved in the supply of controlled drugs.
The PSNI spokesperson said: "These drugs would no doubt have been sold on to a number of other gangs.
"My officers remain committed to tackling the criminal activities of these gangs and to put drug suppliers before the court.
"Purchasing these drugs only fuels organised criminal gang activities and the control they seek to exert over the community."