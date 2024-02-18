Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The alleged kidnapping was reported to police on Saturday evening in the Silverbridge area in Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said the male victim was understood to have been bundled into a car, taken to a different location and assaulted before being released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “Two men, aged 39 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and are currently in police custody assisting with inquiries.

Two men, aged 39 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who suffered facial injuries, and as our inquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carnally Road at around 5.25pm and saw anything which could assist us.