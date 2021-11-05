Two men arrested after suspected cannabis and cash seized by police in Carrick
Police arrested two men and recovered a quantity of suspected cannabis in Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
Inspector Adams said: “Shortly after 3.20am, officers on patrol in the area stopped a car in the Northland area of the town and a search was conducted of the vehicle. A quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £1,600 and a quantity of cash was seized during the incident.
“Two men aged 41 and 34 years old were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B Controlled Drugs and possession of Class B Controlled Drugs with intent to supply. Both men are currently in police custody at this time.
“We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.
“I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
