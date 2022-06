A 46-year-old male was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Shankill area.

Two suspected firearms have been recovered and a vehicle has been taken away for examination.

As part of the operation, a 51 year-old male was arrested in the Ballymena area under the Terrorism Act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

A van has been seized and taken away for examination.