Two men arrested by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit in connection with driving offences
The first arrest was of a 27-year-old man, wanted in the Republic of Ireland, to stand trial for an offence of dangerous driving causing death that occurred in County Louth in July 2022.
He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team in Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday evening and will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast later today (Thursday 1st February).
The second was of a 47-year-old man, wanted in Romania, to serve a five year prison sentence for a number of road traffic offences committed there.
He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from Antrim Local Policing Team at Belfast International Airport on Wednesday evening and will also be brought before an extradition court in Belfast today.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Last night’s arrests are further examples of how we effectively identify and arrest those sought for extradition.
“The Police Service will continue to work with our partners and bring offenders before the courts. Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”