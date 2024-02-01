PSNI

The first arrest was of a 27-year-old man, wanted in the Republic of Ireland, to stand trial for an offence of dangerous driving causing death that occurred in County Louth in July 2022.

He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team in Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday evening and will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast later today (Thursday 1st February).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second was of a 47-year-old man, wanted in Romania, to serve a five year prison sentence for a number of road traffic offences committed there.

He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from Antrim Local Policing Team at Belfast International Airport on Wednesday evening and will also be brought before an extradition court in Belfast today.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Last night’s arrests are further examples of how we effectively identify and arrest those sought for extradition.