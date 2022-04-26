Two men arrested by Paramilitary Crime Task Force in INLA probe - evidence gathered today at funeral

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), investigating offences linked to the INLA, have made a further two arrests in Strabane today.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:37 pm

The men - aged 59-years and 64-years old - were arrested under the Terrorism Act and both are currently in custody.

Meanwhile a 40-year-old man arrested in Londonderry last night, also under the Terrorism Act and in relation to this ongoing investigation, remains in custody.

Also in Strabane today, police were in attendance in the Melmount Road area of the town where a funeral was being held.

PSNI

Evidence was gathered and, following the funeral, a number of items, including clothing, were seized. All evidence gathered will now be reviewed.