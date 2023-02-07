Two men arrested by police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are no longer considered as suspects.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18.

Stephen McCullagh, 32, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, Co Antrim, was remanded in custody after appearing before a district judge last Thursday charged with her murder.

On Tuesday police said two men, aged 32 and 46, who had been arrested in the investigation have been released unconditionally.

Natalie McNally was stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan on December 18

A spokesperson said the two men are no longer considered to be suspects in the case.

Last week the McNally family said in a statement that they wanted to grieve privately after “opening our home and our hearts” for the past six weeks.

