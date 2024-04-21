Two men arrested following attempted armed robbery in Ballyhackamore area of Belfast
The incident took place at Eastleigh Drive in the Ballyhackamore area on Saturday night.
A PSNI spokeswoman said one man armed with a handgun entered the hot food premises around 9.45pm and threatened staff with a demand for money, however, he fled empty handed.
“Subsequent police enquiries located a man matching the description of the suspect in the Parkgate Drive area,” she said.
“The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm with intent.
"A second man, 38, who was located in the same property, was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.”
The police spokeswoman went on to say: “Detectives are investigating a possible link between this report and a number of other similar incidents in recent weeks and have seized a number of items for examination. Enquiries are ongoing.”