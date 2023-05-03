The men, aged 34 and 37, are charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft and are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 31.

The investigation comes after footage of the incident was widely shared online, which showed two men shouting sectarian abuse outside the house belonging to a single mother in the town.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Sectarian incident at Ashleigh Crescent in Lurgan

Chief Inspector Brendan Green, of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing District, said: "The charges follow a report of attempted criminal damage and attempted theft at a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area, which was treated as a sectarian hate crime.

“Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.

“We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"I encourage anyone who has any concerns in the Lurgan area, or the wider Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough to report them to police.