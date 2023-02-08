Two men arrested in connection with New IRA security alert in city released
A 38-year-old man arrested by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit under the Terrorism Act in Londonderry yesterday ( February 7) has been released unconditionally.
By Gemma Murray
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
A 47-year-old man, who was also arrested, was released pending report to the public prosecution service.
Both men had been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA, including a security alert which took place in the Fahan Street area of Londonderry on March 14, 2022.