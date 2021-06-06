Two men arrested in probe into aggravated burglary

A report was received just after 6.40am that two males had gained entry to a house in the Grove Road area of the town.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Two men, aged 23 and 27, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They both remain in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 549 of 06/06/21.”

PSNI