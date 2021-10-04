Two men arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life after car set on fire in Belfast
Police in Belfast are investigating an incident during which a car was set alight in the Castlereagh area.
The red Fiat 500 car was set alight at Woodbreda Drive on Sunday morning.
Two men, aged 26 and 40, were arrested on Sunday evening at University Street in south Belfast, after officers from Roads Policing stopped a van they were travelling in and alerted local officers.
The men have been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent and both remain in custody at this time.
Enquiries are continuing and detectives would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw any suspicious activity to contact them at Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 514 03/10/21.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.