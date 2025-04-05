Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man found injured

The Benevenagh Drive area of Limavady. (Google Image)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police discovered a man covered in blood with a serious head injury and suspected stab wounds at a house in Co Londonderry

Police received a report at around 5.15pm on Friday that a man had been assaulted at a house in the Benevenagh Drive area of Limavady.

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Police said they found a man, aged in his 30s, inside the property covered in blood with a serious head injury and suspected stab wounds to his torso.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to potentially life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences. They remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened and want to speak with anyone who was in the Benevenagh Drive area on Friday and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

