Two men arrested under Terrorism Act in probe into violent criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann ‘released unconditionally’

A PSNI spokesman yesterday said the arrests formed part of an ongoing investigation into violent criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann.

It is understood that people arrested under The Terrorism Act must be charged, released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally - bail is not permitted under this legislation.

Interviews under arrest are a key part of all investigative strategies and the police service is committed to following all lines of enquiry to keep our communities safe from those who would seek to cause serious harm.

A man under arrest

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the arests on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Keith Wilson, said: “Today’s searches and arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into violent criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann.

“We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.