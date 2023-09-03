The force confirmed the men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested under the Terrorism Act following a search in the Portadown area on Saturday.

They were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

Two men arrested by detectives investigating a data breach which published personal data on all serving members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have been released on bail. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff was mistakenly published last month in response to a freedom of information request.