News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Two men bailed after questioning over PSNI data breach

Two men arrested by detectives investigating a data breach which published personal data on all serving members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have been released on bail.
By Rob Freeman, PA
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read

The force confirmed the men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested under the Terrorism Act following a search in the Portadown area on Saturday.

They were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

Two men arrested by detectives investigating a data breach which published personal data on all serving members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have been released on bail. Photo: Niall Carson/PA WireTwo men arrested by detectives investigating a data breach which published personal data on all serving members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have been released on bail. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Two men arrested by detectives investigating a data breach which published personal data on all serving members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have been released on bail. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Most Popular

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff was mistakenly published last month in response to a freedom of information request.

The PSNI has confirmed the list, which included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank of grade, where they are based and the unit they work in, is in the hands of dissident republicans.