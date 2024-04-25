Two men charged after a man was assaulted in the Seymour Street area of Ballymoney
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has emerged that a 30-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 24th April.
And a 35-year-old man, arrested on Wednesday 24th April, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and is due to also appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning, (Thursday 25th April).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
Earlier the PSNI asked the public not to share footage of the assault in the Seymour Street area of Ballymoney on April 22.
The victim had been rushed to hospital after the assault.