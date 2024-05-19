Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been charged after suspected cannabis worth more than £2 million was discovered following searches in Co Tyrone.

Officers carried out the searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of Saturday at properties in Cookstown and Coalisland.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch subsequently charged two men in relation to the seizures.

The men aged 37 and 48 have been charged with possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday 20 May.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1 million was discovered and seized, along with two vehicles and a number of other items."

They added: “This operation has dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs in our communities.

“No drugs are safe and we remain committed to tackling the scourge of illegal substances.