Two men charged after series of burglaries

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries in south Belfast yesterday, Monday 28th March, have charged two men.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:45 am

A 21-year-old man has been charged with six counts of burglary.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary with intent to steal, two counts of possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, and going equipped for burglary.

Both are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 29th March.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.