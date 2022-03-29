Two men charged after series of burglaries

A 21-year-old man has been charged with six counts of burglary.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary with intent to steal, two counts of possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, and going equipped for burglary.

Both are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 29th March.

PSNI