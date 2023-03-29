Police carried out several searches after a spate of incidents, including a pipe bomb and petrol bomb attacks, in the Ards and North Down area.

One of the men, aged 30, has been charged with arson endangering life with intent, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and throwing a petrol bomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second man, also 30, has been charged with arson endangering life with intent, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, making a petrol bomb, possession of a class B controlled drug and throwing a petrol bomb.

Police Service Northern Ireland crest

They are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Three men aged 29, 50 and 53 who were arrested under the Terrorism Act have been released after questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight properties have been attacked in recent days, and there have been attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties.