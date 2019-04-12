Two men charged over £65k cannabis seizure

Two men, both aged 39, have been charged with possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

The charges relate to the seizure of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £65,000 following a proactive policing operation in the Ballycastle Court area of north Belfast this morning.

Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply during the same operation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, a PSNI spokesman said.