Two men charged with arson after Cookstown underground car park fire

Detectives investigating a report of a fire in an underground carpark in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown on March 21 have charged two men with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:13 GMT- 1 min read

The men are aged 30-years and 35-years.

The PSNI statement adds that the 30-year-old man is further charged with criminal damage.

Both men are expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 23.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.