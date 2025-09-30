Two men charged with drugs offences after 7 premises in Armagh discovered as cannabis-growing factories
A 29-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis, dishonestly using electricity and possession of a prohibited weapon.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug and permitting production of a Class B drug on premises.
They are expected to appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 30.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
And a 33-year-old man has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.