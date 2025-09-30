Two men charged with drugs offences after 7 premises in Armagh discovered as cannabis-growing factories

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged two men to court following searches of seven premises in the Armagh City area on Monday, September 29.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis, dishonestly using electricity and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug and permitting production of a Class B drug on premises.

They are expected to appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 30.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.