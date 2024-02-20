Two men charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon after staff left shaken in shops in Rockville Street and Iveagh Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates court this morning, Tuesday 20 February.
As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
Three other people were also arrested as part of the investigation. A man and woman were released on police bail whilst one further man has been released unconditionally.
Yesterday, in a statement, Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 6pm, it was reported that two masked men armed with knives, entered a premises in the Rockville Street area.
“They threatened the shop assistant before making off empty-handed, on foot in the direction of the Glen Road.
“At approximately 6.15pm, a second report was received that two masked men armed with knives had entered a shop in Iveagh Street.
“They threatened a member of staff before making off with cash and a quantity of cigarettes.
“Officers attended and following searches, arrested three people, two men aged 33 and 38 and a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences including robbery.
“All three remain in police custody at this time."
The statement yesterday added that this “was an example of good work by officers who were able to track down and apprehend all three people involved within a very short period of time, ensuring that local community was kept safe”.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed wither incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 10 quoting reference 1554 of 18/02/24,” he added.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/