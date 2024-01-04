All Sections
Police investigating a number of thefts of high-value meat products from stores in Belfast and Newtownabbey over the last few days have charged two men to court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:09 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:14 GMT
A meat counterA meat counter
A 35-year-old-man has been charged with 12 counts of theft and three driving-related offences; while a 36-year old man has been charged with five counts of theft.

Both men were due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 4th January.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.