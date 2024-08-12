Two men expected to appear in court today charged with 'stirring up hatred or arousing fear' in relation to recent disorder in Belfast
A 30-year-old has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting riot, publishing written material intended to stir up hatred, sending menacing messages through a public electronic communications network, and possession of fireworks without a licence.
He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 12th August.
A 58-year-old has been charged with possessing written material intended or likely to stir up hatred or arouse fear.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 12th August.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.