arrested man with cuffed hands

Two men arrested on Saturday 10th August by detectives investigating recent disorder in Belfast have been charged to court.

A 30-year-old has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting riot, publishing written material intended to stir up hatred, sending menacing messages through a public electronic communications network, and possession of fireworks without a licence.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 12th August.

A 58-year-old has been charged with possessing written material intended or likely to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 12th August.