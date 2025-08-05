Two men extradited to Hungary for offences including theft from victims aged in their 80’s, 90’s and one victim aged over 100

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Hungarian authorities, have today, Tuesday 5th August, extradited two 67-year-old men from Northern Ireland to Hungary.

A PSNI spokesman said the first male is wanted in Hungary to serve a prison sentence of six years and two months for fraud and money laundering offences that occurred in the Budapest area.

This male was arrested by Police in North Belfast on 28th March 2024, on foot of an extradition warrant issued by Hungary.

He has been held in prison until his successful return to Hungary today.

The second male is wanted in Hungary to stand trial for three theft offences.

The victims in these theft cases are were aged in in their 80’s, 90’s and one victim aged over 100.

These offences occurred in the Budapest area in 2023.

This male was arrested by Police in North Belfast on 20th February 2024 on foot of this extradition warrant issued by Hungary.

He has been held in prison until his successful return to Hungary today Sergeant Davey from the Police Service's International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions.

"In this case, we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and Hungarian authorities to locate, arrest and subsequently extradite both these men.

"If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts.