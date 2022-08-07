Two men in court over Tesco van hijacking

The pair, aged 23 and 39, were arrested in Belfast on after police deployed a stinger device on the Sydenham bypass at the Dee Street junction.

It was reported that the van was driven from Newtownards towards Dundonald and Holywood before eventually being forced to a halt as it approached the city centre.

The charges the men face include dangerous driving and assault on police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sydenham bypass/Dee Street junction in Belfast. Google image

Police said the hijacking occurred at Georges Street in Newtownards shortly before 5pm on Friday.

On Sunday, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old male has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, hijacking, dangerous driving, theft, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and other driving offences, including driving while disqualified.

“Meanwhile, a 23-year-old male has also been charged with hijacking, dangerous driving, disorderly behaviour, failing to remain where an accident has caused injury, failing to stop where an accident has caused injury, and a number of other driving-related offences.

“Both males are due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 8 August.”