Two men jailed for the 2018 manslaughter of 'vulnerable homeless man' Piotr Krowka in Maghera

The body of Piotra Krowka, 37, was found at a derelict parochial house in Glen Road, Maghera, in 2018.

In a statement the PSNI today say that today at Belfast Crown Court, two men were sentenced for the manslaughter of Piotr Krowka.

Then aged 37-years, Mr Krowka and originally from Poland, was attacked in Maghera on the night of Saturday 31 March 2018.

His body was discovered days later, on April 3, inside a derelict property in the Glen Road area of the town.

The statement adds that Adrian Kozak, aged 22, received a sentence of eight years.

Four years of his sentence will be served in custody and four years on licence.

Meanwhile, Caolan Johnston, aged 21, was sentenced to six years: three years to be served in custody and three years on licence.

Detective Inspector Davis said: “It was an unprovoked and violent attack, carried out by Adrian Kozak and Caolon Johnston, which resulted in the death of Piotr Krowka.

"The results of the post mortem confirmed blunt force injuries to Piotr’s head, and other injuries to his body.

“Piotr was a vulnerable, homeless man – an innocent man who posed no threat or danger whatsoever.

“This was a sad and senseless loss of a life, and my thoughts – and that of the investigation team – are very much with the Krowka family.

“Kozak and Johnston had been out for the evening, socialising with a group of friends, before the attack took place.“I hope that both these young men will come to understand the consequences of their actions on that night as they spend the next number of years in prison.”Detective Inspector Davis continued: “Throughout this investigation, our officers worked closely with prosecutors from the Public Prosecution Service.

