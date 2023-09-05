News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Two men rushed to hospital after being shot in west Belfast - appeal for information

Two men were shot last night (September 4) in the Roumania Rise area of west Belfast.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The shooting happened after 10.30pm.

A report was made that the two men had been shot, both once to their leg.

They have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries.A cordon is in place as the investigation is underway.

NIASNIAS
NIAS
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2163 04/09/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.