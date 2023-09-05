Two men rushed to hospital after being shot in west Belfast - appeal for information

Watch more videos on Shots!

The shooting happened after 10.30pm.

A report was made that the two men had been shot, both once to their leg.

They have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries.A cordon is in place as the investigation is underway.

NIAS

