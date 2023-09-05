Two men rushed to hospital after being shot in west Belfast - appeal for information
Two men were shot last night (September 4) in the Roumania Rise area of west Belfast.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
The shooting happened after 10.30pm.
A report was made that the two men had been shot, both once to their leg.
They have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries.A cordon is in place as the investigation is underway.
Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2163 04/09/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.