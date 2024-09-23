Two men rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the Northumberland Street area of Belfast

NIAS

Police in west Belfast last night received a report of a stabbing in the Northumberland Street area just after 9.05pm.

A statement from the PSNI says that on attendance, officers spoke with two men, who reported injuries.

Both men were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Hamilton said: "Thankfully, at this stage it appears that their injuries are not serious.

