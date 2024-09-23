Two men rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the Northumberland Street area of Belfast
Police in west Belfast last night received a report of a stabbing in the Northumberland Street area just after 9.05pm.
A statement from the PSNI says that on attendance, officers spoke with two men, who reported injuries.
Both men were rushed to hospital for treatment.
Inspector Hamilton said: "Thankfully, at this stage it appears that their injuries are not serious.
"Officers remain in the area. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault, or who may have any other information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1659 of 22/09/24"