Two men seen kicking doors, smashing bottles, throwing substances and shouting racist comments in Ballymena

Police are investigating following three reports of criminal damage being caused to properties in the Larne Street area of Ballymena on Sunday, 26th November.

It was reported that two men were witnessed kicking the front doors of several properties, whilst smashing glass bottles and shouting racist remarks.

It is believed the men also threw an unknown substance at the window of a property and damaged cables adjacent to further properties on the street.

Larne Street

Inspector Graham said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated here in Ballymena.

“We know that these incidents can have a lasting impact on our communities and by reporting this behaviour, we can take steps to stop it and keep members of the public safe.

“Whether you are the victim of a hate crime or incident yourself, or you have witnessed or have information about a crime against another person, please talk to us.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into these reports, which are being treated as hate crimes, and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1729 of 26/11/23.

