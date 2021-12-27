Two men taken to hospital with stab wounds

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in the Clonavogie Gardens area of the city shortly after 3.35am. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Two men, both aged in their 30s, were taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“We are continuing to appeal for information following this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash cam or other footage, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 407 of 27/12/21.