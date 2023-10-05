Two men to appear in court charged with suspected cannabis factory in Markethill
Two men have been charged to court following the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in the Main Street area of Markethill on Tuesday 3rd October.
The two men, aged 32-years and 34-years have been charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of a class B controlled drug.
They are both expected to appear at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry today (Thursday 5th October).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.