Two men to appear in court over discovery of 'cannabis factory'
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have charged two men to appear at court following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Hillsborough on Friday.
The two men, aged 22 and 32, have been charged with a number of offences including possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis and both are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.