Two men to appear in court over discovery of 'cannabis factory'

Court date

​​Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have charged two men to appear at court following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Hillsborough on Friday.

The two men, aged 22 and 32, have been charged with a number of offences including possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis and both are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.