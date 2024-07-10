Two men to appear in court this morning charged with two counts of robbery, theft, interference with vehicles and possession of a Class B controlled drug
Two men aged 29 and 28 years old have been charged with two counts of robbery, theft, interference with vehicles and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
They are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 10th July) and as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
the charges are in relation to a number of incidents, in which a number of business premises were robbed in the Newtownards area on Monday 8th July.
