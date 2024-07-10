A clenched fist

Two men aged 29 and 28 years old have been charged with two counts of robbery, theft, interference with vehicles and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

They are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 10th July) and as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

the charges are in relation to a number of incidents, in which a number of business premises were robbed in the Newtownards area on Monday 8th July.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...