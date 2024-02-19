Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both men are due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court today (Monday 19th February).

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The arrests unfolded after a man suffered facial injuries following a reported kidnapping in Silverbridge, County Armagh, on Saturday.

arrested man

Police were told the victim was bundled into a car, taken to a different location and assaulted before being released.

At that stage two men – aged 39 and 45 – were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.