Two further arrests have been made by police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Lyra McKee

Men aged 24 and 29 were arrested in Londonderry on Wednesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

Another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.