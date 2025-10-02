Two officers injured after car chase in which vehicle was rammed head-on and culprit drove across GAA pitch to escape - woman with child in her car also arrested for blocking police
Two people have been arrested following the pursuit, including a woman with a small child in her car.
The PSNI said it began when officers were on patrol in Moor Road in Clonoe, to the east of Coalisland, today.
They attempted to stop a vehicle with no insurance.
"It subsequently sped off, resulting in a police pursuit, during which the police car was reverse-rammed by the suspect’s vehicle before it continued to drive dangerously without consideration for other road-users,” said police.
“At a later stage in the pursuit, the offending vehicle rammed the same police vehicle again, this time head-on, with two officers injured as a result.
“The pursuit terminated after the suspect’s vehicle entered the grounds of a local GAA club, driving across the pitch in an effort to evade police, before the driver made off on foot.
"Some damage was caused to the pitch as a result and police have subsequently been engaging with club officials.
“Following a foot chase, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage, along with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop for police."
The police statement tonight added: “A 29-year-old woman who was driving a second vehicle with a young child on board and refused several times to let police pass, moving her car to actively block the officers during the pursuit, was also arrested after the incident on suspicion of obstructing police, dangerous driving, using a mobile phone while driving and cruelty to children.
"Both remain in police custody at this time.
“Thankfully, the two police officers did not sustain serious injuries, however, it is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.
"Our priority is their safety and welfare and, as an organisation, we will ensure that support is available where it’s needed.
"A police vehicle was also damaged during today’s pursuit and had to be recovered as a result, which also impacts upon the local community.”
They asked anyone with information or camera footage to call 101, quoting reference 542 of 02/10/25, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.