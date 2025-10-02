Two officers have been injured in a car chase in east Tyrone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people have been arrested following the pursuit, including a woman with a small child in her car.

The PSNI said it began when officers were on patrol in Moor Road in Clonoe, to the east of Coalisland, today.

They attempted to stop a vehicle with no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police were rammed twice: once in reverse, and once head-on

"It subsequently sped off, resulting in a police pursuit, during which the police car was reverse-rammed by the suspect’s vehicle before it continued to drive dangerously without consideration for other road-users,” said police.

“At a later stage in the pursuit, the offending vehicle rammed the same police vehicle again, this time head-on, with two officers injured as a result.

“The pursuit terminated after the suspect’s vehicle entered the grounds of a local GAA club, driving across the pitch in an effort to evade police, before the driver made off on foot.

"Some damage was caused to the pitch as a result and police have subsequently been engaging with club officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a foot chase, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage, along with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop for police."

The police statement tonight added: “A 29-year-old woman who was driving a second vehicle with a young child on board and refused several times to let police pass, moving her car to actively block the officers during the pursuit, was also arrested after the incident on suspicion of obstructing police, dangerous driving, using a mobile phone while driving and cruelty to children.

"Both remain in police custody at this time.

“Thankfully, the two police officers did not sustain serious injuries, however, it is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.

"Our priority is their safety and welfare and, as an organisation, we will ensure that support is available where it’s needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A police vehicle was also damaged during today’s pursuit and had to be recovered as a result, which also impacts upon the local community.”