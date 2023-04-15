News you can trust since 1737
Two officers injured after responding to domestic incident in Armagh

A suspected petrol bomb has been thrown at a police vehicle in Londonderry.

By David Young, PA
Published 15th Apr 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read
A man has been arrested after two officers were injured as they responded to a domestic incident in Armagh.
A man has been arrested after two officers were injured as they responded to a domestic incident in Armagh.

The incident happened in the Shearwater Way area of Derry at around 10am on Saturday as officers attended a reported incident.

The PSNI said the vehicle then came under attack.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man described as being of slim build, and was dressed all in black, approached the back of the patrol car and ran towards the driver's door before throwing an object at the driver's side window.

"He then made off on foot. No damage was caused to the vehicle, however, what happened could have resulted in serious injuries to the officers in attendance or members of the public.

"It was a terrifying ordeal for the officers involved, completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

"We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice before doing so."

Police appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.