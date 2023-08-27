News you can trust since 1737
Two people arrested after man stabbed in the torso in Larne and taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries

PSNI detectives investigating a serious assault have made two arrests.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 27th Aug 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody

The incident occurred in the Brustin Brae area of Larne in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Just after 2.40am, it was reported that a man in his 30s had been stabbed to the torso. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are described as serious. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“A 46-year-old woman was also arrested, on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drug and driving with excess alcohol in breath. She has been released on bail pending further police enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 332 of 27/08/2023.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.