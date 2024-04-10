Two people arrested after stabbing in the St Bernadette's Avenue area of west Belfast in early hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have arrested two people following a report of a stabbing in west Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 10th April.
Detective Sergeant McAllister said: "Just after 2.45am, we received a report from our colleagues in northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man had been stabbed in the St Bernadette's Avenue area.
"When officers arrived at the scene, a man aged in his 20s was found with multiple wounds to his face, body and arms. He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
"A 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody.”
Detective Sergeant McAllister continued: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 135 of 10/04/24.
"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."