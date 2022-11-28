The arrests were made on November 26.

District Commander, Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: "Officers attended the address and carried out a search under warrant following intelligence relating to alleged drugs offences.

"During the search, two firearms, a quantity of ammunition, a baton and a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs were seized.

Donaghadee

"A man and a woman, both aged in their fifties, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of Class B and Class C controlled drugs and possession of firearms or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

"They have both since been released on bail following questioning to allow for further police enquiries.

"Information from the public is key in our continued efforts to tackle the scourge of drugs in our community. These seizures and arrests can serve to reassure the public that we will take their concerns seriously as we work to stop those involved in such illegal activities.

"I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

