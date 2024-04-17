Two people arrested following a search and the seizure of a quantity of Class C controlled drugs in Limavady have been released pending further enquiries
A 39-year-old man, arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch following a search and the seizure of a quantity of Class C controlled drugs in Limavady today, Tuesday 16th April, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Yesterday, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch arrested two people following a search and the seizure of a quantity of Class C controlled drugs in Limavady.
And, a PSNI spokesman added that a 37-year-old woman also arrested at the scene was released on bail pending further enquiries earlier in the day, as per our earlier release.