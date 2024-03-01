Two people die after three-vehicle road accident in Co Antrim; another man remains in hospital
Police investigating a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Crumlin on Thursday have confirmed that a man and a woman have sadly died.
Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: "Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.
"The driver of the Audi A6, a man aged in his thirties; and the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, a woman, aged in her twenties, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“A second man remains in hospital for treatment at this time.
"The road was closed for some time overnight, but has since reopened.
"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 2104 of 29/02/24."
